The Federal Air Marshal Service of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration will hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday an “expedited” hiring event for entry-level positions.

The event will be held at the Marriott Greensboro Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The federal agency is partnering with Historically Black Colleges & Universities on the event. There is an online application at USAJobs.gov. Starting annual salary range for entry-level air marshals is $59,319 to $77,112, plus locality pay.

Applicants are asked to bring to the event as resume, two forms of government issued identification, college transcripts (if applicable), and DD-214 or SF-50 forms if they are prior military or were employed with the federal government.

Applicants must be a U.S. or naturalized citizen between ages 21 and 36, possess a valid driver’s license, have a minimum of three years of work experience and have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Veterans may receive a waiver allowing for employment prior to their 40th birthday.

Applicants must pass a pre-employment background check, polygraph, medical evaluation and a physical fitness assessment.