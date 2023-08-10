HanesBrands Inc. confirmed Thursday it has eliminated at least 250 U.S. corporate jobs, sending the work to international operations as part of the ongoing Full Potential initiative.

HanesBrands is Forsyth County’s lone Fortune 500 company and one of its largest private employers.

Chief executive Stephen Bratspies noted the shifting of the 250 job positions during HanesBrands' second-quarter conference call with analysts.

"The most recent example is after a broad review of our global operations, we reorganized and relocated approximately 250 corporate roles to leverage our talent pools outside the U.S., standardized processes, and reduced expenses by approximately $15 million," Bratspies told analysts during the second-quarter conference call.

HanesBrands said it would not have additional comment on the job cuts, including when and where they occurred, "other than what Steve is talking about on the earnings call."

HanesBrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on its Full Potential initiative, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands, foremost Champion and Hanes; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

In January, HanesBrands confirmed it had cut an unspecified number of local jobs in response to current financial and sales challenges. At that time, some affected employees told the Winston-Salem Journal that corporate headquarters jobs were among those eliminated.

Reuters has reported that 310 employees were affected by the January job cuts. HanesBrands has not confirmed or denied that reduction total.

The last workforce count HanesBrands has provided listed about 2,300 employees in Forsyth County and about 2,800 in North Carolina, counting a distribution center in High Point.

Based on those totals, the 250 corporate jobs would represent about 11% of the Forsyth workforce.

If the 310 job cuts in January are separate from the 250 corporate job reductions, the local workforce count could be down as much as 24%.

The basic apparel manufacturer disclosed taking $3.72 million in restructuring charges during the second quarter related to "headcount actions and related severance."

"We continue to make structural changes to our agile supply chain and organization, as well as take costs out of the business," Bratspies told analysts.

HanesBrands listed in its first-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2 that it had conducted a 13.5% reduction in its overall workforce, or from 59,000 employees in 33 countries to 51,000 employees in 32 countries.

About 88% of the workforce, or 45,000, were reported to be outside the U.S. as of Dec. 31.

Compared with the fiscal 2021 annual report, Hanesbrands’ domestic workforce has been reduced from about 8,000 to about 7,000.

On Thursday, HanesBrands listed its overall workforce still at 51,000.

“We’re taking a number of actions, including additional cost-saving initiatives, to improve performance, as well as actively looking across the business at additional options to enhance shareholder value," Bratspies said.

Investor pressures

HanesBrands has been struggling in recent months with a significant decline in demand for its products, particularly its Champion activewear brand.

Its share price has slumped in response. The 52-week share price range is $3.85 to $11.75, with the share price closing Wednesday at $5.33.

“Looking at our Full Potential strategy, we’re progressing on or ahead of plan in several areas, while other areas are not delivering results in the timeline we anticipated," Bratspies said, citing U.S. Champion sales as an example of the latter.

“We’re taking a number of actions, including additional cost saving initiatives, to improve performance, as well as actively looking across the business at additional options to enhance shareholder value.”

Bratspies said during the analyst call that the company would not provide comment about demands for major operational changes from shareholder and activist investor Barington Capital Group.

HanesBrands disclosed the Barington initiative Tuesday following recent media reports, including by the Wall Street Journal, that the shareholder group was pushing the manufacturer’s management to take steps to reverse a major share price decline this year.

As typical with an activist investor, Barington pulled no punches in its description of HanesBrands’ current operational status, citing its view that Bratspies and the board have been ineffective.

It called for hiring a new chief executive and a major board membership shakeup.

HanesBrands announced July 12 the promotion of Scott Lewis to chief financial officer, effective immediately, while retaining his chief accounting officer role.

In February, HanesBrands announced the pending retirement of one board member and the appointment of a new member through its 2024 shareholder meeting.