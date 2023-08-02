HanesBrands is ending its domestic manufacturing presence with plans to close a hosiery production plant in Arkansas by Sept. 30.

The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 as of HanesBrands' last count in January.

HanesBrands could not be immediately reached for comment on the decision.

Tuesday's announcement was foreshadowed in 2021, when HanesBrands revealed plans to sell its U.S. Sheer Hosiery business and the plant. The plant, which was located in the small city of Clarksville, also produced seamless bras.

"Decisions that affect our workforce are taken very seriously," HanesBrands said in Tuesday's statement. "We thank our associates in Clarksville for their contributions to HanesBrands and are committed to working closely with them to provide support through the transition.”

The closing of the Clarksville plant represents a sobering reversal from January 2015 when the manufacturer shifted production from Honduras to Clarksville, adding 120 jobs in the process as part of a $1.5 million capital investment.

At that time, the Clarksville plant was one of the largest hosiery knitting facilities in the world. HanesBrands received $900,000 in economic incentives and training assistance at the county and state levels.

Later, in October 2019, HanesBrands would close its sock manufacturing plant in Mount Airy, eliminating 220 jobs at a facility it had operated for 40 years as part of another cost-cutting initiative.

In January 2023, HanesBrands reduced its domestic production network by selling its fabric-manufacturing plant in Woolwine, Va., for $3.1 million.