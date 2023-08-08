The daunting financial challenges facing HanesBrands Inc. this year now includes demands for major operational changes from shareholder and activist investor Barington Capital Group.

HanesBrands disclosed the Barington initiative Tuesday following recent media reports, including by the Wall Street Journal, that the shareholder group was pushing the manufacturer's management to take step to reverse a major share price decline this year.

As typical with an activist investor, Barington pulled no punches in its description of HanesBrands' current operational status, citing its view that chief executive Stephen Bratspies and the board have been ineffective.

That includes calling for hiring a new chief executive and major board membership shakeup.

HanesBrands announced July 12 the promotion of Scott Lewis to chief financial officer, effective immediately, while retaining his chief accounting officer role.

In February, HanesBrands announced the pending retirement of one board member and the appointment of a new member through its 2024 shareholder meeting.

HanesBrands is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Thursday.

HanesBrands is Forsyth County's lone Fortune 500 company and one of its largest private employers.

The last workforce count HanesBrands has provided listed about 2,300 employees in Forsyth County and about 2,800 in North Carolina, counting a distribution center in High Point.

HanesBrands listed in its first-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2 that it had conducted a 13.5% reduction in its global workforce, or from 59,000 employees in 33 countries to 51,000 employees in 32 countries.

About 88% of the workforce, or 45,000, were reported to be outside the U.S. as of Dec. 31.

Compared with the fiscal 2021 annual report, Hanesbrands' non-global workforce has been reduced from about 8,000 to about 7,000.

Barington proposal

It's not clear how much leverage Barington has in its unsolicited proposal to HanesBrands' board and management.

Barington is not listed among HanesBrands' top-10 investors in its fiscal 2022 annual report or by the latest ranking from MSNMoney.com.

Barington said in a statement Tuesday that it has sent a letter the HanesBrands chairman Ronald Wilson "calling for immediate and decisive actions to create long-term value for shareholders."

The share price closed at $5.21 on Monday. The 52-week share price range is $3.85 to $11.77.

Barington said the share price decline, what it termed a "destruction in value," is due to what it called "the company’s largely ineffective response to recent market challenges, poor operating performance and excessive debt burden."

The group wants HanesBrands to take immediate steps that include:

* Reduce selling, general and administrative expenses by at least $300 million per year, "in line with more reasonable, market-based expectations for growth," and use the resulting cash savings primarily to reduce debt.

* Ensure the reduction of inventories by the end of this calendar year to less than 170 days outstanding, "by closely monitoring stock levels, production, and purchases, with further operational improvement resulting in inventory reductions to 150 days outstanding over the following 18 months, again with substantially all proceeds earmarked for debt reduction."

* Accelerate gross margin recovery through further facility consolidation and operating process improvements.

Barington said it questions the ability of Bratspies and the board "to guide the company through its current challenges."

"Barington believes the company may need to retain a new chief executive and add directors with the relevant skills and industry experience required to implement its plan to create long-term shareholder value."

James Mitarotonda, Barington's chairman, said the group chose to invest in HanesBrands "because we believe in its recognized portfolio of value brands, strong distribution capabilities, and unique vertically integrated operating model."

Mitarotonda claims Barington has a "proven track record of successfully investing in consumer and retail and apparel companies, and we look forward to bringing this considerable sector experience to assist in the creation of long-term value for Hanesbrands shareholders.”

In Mitarotonda's letter to Nelson, he cited Barington's involvement with L. Brands, Avon Products, Darden Restaurants, The Children’s Place, The Jones Group, Warnaco, Collective Brands and Steve Madden.

HanesBrands response

HanesBrands said in its news releases that the board and management team "are committed to moving the company forward with a clear priority to deliver sustainable value creation for shareholders."

"We regularly engage with shareholders to understand their perspectives and to share ours."

That includes management talking with Barington officials over the past year, with Nelson specifically involved in recent weeks.

"The board and management team believe initiatives that are being executed as part of the company’s Full Potential plan will unlock significant opportunities,' according to the statement.

"We are also, however, open-minded with regard to additional paths to improve performance and create value.

"The board and management team are deeply experienced in areas relevant to our strategy and portfolio, including among other things, apparel, global manufacturing and supply chain management, retail, e-commerce, branding and marketing.

"Further, the board is committed to on-going refreshment and having the right mix of expertise and diversity, as demonstrated by the addition of three independent directors to our board over the last four years."

Full Potential ripple

HanesBrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on its Full Potential initiative, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

The initial goal was reaching $7.4 billion in annual sales by the end of 2025. The new goal, set in March, is generating $8 billion in annual sales by the end of 2026. It had $6.23 billion in sales in fiscal 2022.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring said in November that “we continue to believe Hanesbrands will struggle as we move into 2023 with a weaker consumer and slowing demand for durable goods.”

HanesBrands reported in its first-quarter earnings report on May 3 a $34.4 million loss, compared with a $418.1 million loss in the fourth quarter and net income of $118.7 million a year ago.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Full Potential changes included: consolidation in the Champion distribution network in the U.S. to two centers; and beginning direct shipping innerwear product from its Central American manufacturing facilities to certain wholesale customers.

The manufacturer opened a West Coast distribution center during the third quarter of 2022, while adding automation to several distribution centers “to improve picking and sorting speeds while lowering costs.”

In May 2017, HanesBrands said a multiyear growth program included 220 jobs being phased out companywide. That included 120 local employees who took voluntary severance packages, as well as another 20 employees in other operations.

In April 2017, the company said it would cut 60 local jobs across several functions, while adding 70 jobs to support operations that were growing, including the online and digital units.

More challenges

HanesBrands has been battered by other waves of financial and other setbacks over the past 16 months.

Foremost, both symbolically and financially, was the Feb. 2 announcement that the board of directors chose to eliminate the quarterly cash dividend after nearly 10 years.

It was the most jarring among several restructuring steps unveiled during the fourth-quarter earnings report with improving cash flow as the main objective.

At least two global production facilities were closed during the fourth quarter, while other facilities experienced temporary pauses in production.

Bratspies said Feb. 2 the manufacturer has been “exiting unproductive facilities” primarily driven by efficiency efforts rather than production volume, as well as “consolidating sourcing vendors” and “aggressively managing” expenses.

Investors responded to all the negative news on Feb. 2 by sending Hanesbrands’ share price down as much as an all-time single-day record of 29.3% before closing down 28%, or by $2.43 to $6.28.

After briefly recovering to $6.90 on Feb. 3, the share price had dropped as low at $3.85 on May 16.

On Aug. 2, HanesBrands confirmed to Arkansas media outlets that it is ending its domestic manufacturing presence with plans to close a hosiery production plant in Clarksville, Ark., by Sept. 30.

The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 as of HanesBrands’ last count in January.

The plant closing announcement was foreshadowed in 2021, when HanesBrands revealed plans to sell its U.S. Sheer Hosiery business and the plant. The plant also produces seamless bras.

The closing of the Clarksville plant represents a sobering reversal from January 2015 when the manufacturer shifted production from Honduras to Clarksville, adding 120 jobs in the process as part of a $1.5 million capital investment.

At that time, the Clarksville plant was one of the largest hosiery knitting facilities in the world.

In October 2019, HanesBrands closed its sock manufacturing plant in Mount Airy, eliminating 220 jobs at a facility it had operated for 40 years.

In January 2023, HanesBrands reduced its domestic production network by selling its fabric-manufacturing plant in Woolwine, Va., for $3.1 million.

Ransomware attack

In July, HanesBrands filed motions — as expected — to have dismissed federal lawsuits in California and North Carolina over the May 2022 ransomware attack that cost the manufacturer about $100 million in global sales.

HanesBrands disclosed in a May 31, 2022, regulatory filing that it began experiencing the ransomware attack on May 24, 2022.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software employed by hackers that can block access to a computer system until a ransom is paid. In recent years, the targets have shifted from individuals to governments, companies, nonprofits and health care systems.

HanesBrands said the ransomware attack affected its global supply chain network and ability to fulfill customer orders for about three weeks. The attack resulted in a $35 million reduction in adjusted operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, while lowering adjusted earnings per share by 8 cents.

The main complaint allegation is that the ransomware attack contributed to a data breach of “certain highly sensitive personal and protected health information” that included name, address, date of birth, financial account information and government-issued identification numbers, and other health and employment accounts.

In the response, HanesBrands said it “took extraordinary and immediate action to re-secure the implicated data set.”

That included disclosing that it reached a payment agreement of an undisclosed amount to the ransomware attacker.

In exchange, the attacker agreed to not disseminate the information and to delete the information from its systems with confirmation provided. Hanesbrands said it was provided evidence on June 3, 2022, that those actions had occurred.