IFB Solutions said Wednesday it plans to add up to 60 employees to handle a federal contract providing cold weather gear for the U.S. military.

The nonprofit, based in Winston-Salem, is the largest U.S. employer of people who are blind. It has more than 450 employees locally.

IFB said the majority of the new hires would be dedicated to a textile manufacturing line producing the gear and other specialty garments.

“Because of the highly technical nature of the line’s sewing operations, IFB is expanding its textile training team and offering specialized training for employees,” the nonprofit said.

The City of Winston-Salem is providing a grant toward the expansion though funding from the federal COVID-19 pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act.

“For 38% of our employees who are blind, IFB Solutions is their very first job so it’s incumbent on us to give them the training and support they need to be successful,” said Dan Kelly, IFB Solutions’ chief executive

“We’re incredibly grateful to the City of Winston-Salem for awarding us this critical grant to expand our employee training as we grow our organization. We’re fortunate to have a supportive city and donor community whose generosity makes it possible for us to support our employees, blind and sighted, in these ways.”

The nonprofit is posting open positions on the career portal of its website, www.ifbsolutions.com.

In addition to manufacturing positions, IFB offers remote work opportunities and positions with its Base Supply Center division.

In April, IFB formed a partnership with Maximus Inc., a third-party employer and provider of government services.

Maximus has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company contracts with government agencies to provide services to manage and administer government-sponsored programs.

The collaboration is designed to expand Maximus’ workforce pool of sight-impaired workers for jobs in the public services, information technology, health, economic, environmental and social challenges.

About 70% of working-age adults who are blind or visually impaired face sustained periods of unemployment throughout their lifetimes, according to IFB.

IFB created a targeted training program with Maximus that lasts six weeks. The training involved developing skills that include technologies specific to the job requirements.

The groups said six IFB-affiliated individuals have completed initial pilot training in Texas and are working as Maximus customer service representatives.

PHOTOS: IFB Solutions adds new jobs