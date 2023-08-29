Economic activity in North Carolina resumed an overall downward trend during July, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Monday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy for the next four to six months.

The index declined by 0.3% from June to July. It remains down 3% year over year.

The biggest factor was a 7.7% month over month decrease in building permits. However, they are up 9.3% over the year. There was also a 9.6% month-over-month decline in initial unemployment claims. The claims are down 5.1% from a year ago.

Walden said the index "is sounding like a 'broken record.' The same music continues to play. In this case, the tune is one of slowing economic growth, but where the slowdown is proceeding at a snail’s pace."

"If the Federal Reserve is looking for the soft landing of an economy that is decelerating, but not stopping, then North Carolina is an ideal example."