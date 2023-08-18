North Carolina’s jobless rate remained near a 23-year low of 3.3% during July, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

However, the unemployment rate is likely to rise at least slightly in August because of the abrupt shutdowns of Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. and Yellow Corp. this month.

According to Commerce review of Klaussner’s WARN Act notices, at least 893 employees were affected, mostly in Asheboro, but also in Montgomery County.

National trucking company Yellow filed for federal Bankruptcy Court protection Aug. 6, confirming plans for a total shutdown of operations that has affected an estimated 145 Yellow employees at its 1255 N.C. 66 South facility in Kernersville.

Labor data for the two monthly employment surveys typically are conducted during the second full week each month.

At 3.3%, the July rate was at its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The last time that the rate was below 3% was at 2.9% in October 2000 — a few months before the recession of 2001-03 began to be felt.

According to the monthly household employment survey, the state’s labor force had another modest gain during July. There was an overall increase of 11,070, compared with being up 11,524 during June and 17,275 in May.

The breakdown was a gain of 12,229 newly employed for a total of 5.06 million overall. However, some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job. There also was a 1,159 decrease in those listed as unemployed to 171,445, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 1.2% — or by 59,543. That represents a net gain of 81,640 listed as employed and 22,097 listed as unemployed.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 8,800 private-sector jobs from June to July, while local and state government employment rose by 4,200.

The government jobs are likely connected to new hires at the start of fiscal 2023-24 on July 1.

Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

As has been the case for several months recently, there was significant churn within the 10 private-sector categories.

The biggest net gain was 5,500 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, when tends to be seasonal summer hires.

There also were net gains of 3,100 in education and health services, 2,000 in financial activities and 400 in manufacturing.

Somewhat offsetting those net gains were net losses of 1,000 jobs in information technology, 600 in professional and business services, and 400 in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors.

Year-over-year, the state had a net increase of 100,900 private-sector jobs (up 2.5%) and 7,100 government jobs (up 1%).

The biggest year-over-year gains were 30,900 in leisure and hospitality, 28,100 in education and health services, 16,500 in professional and business services, 7,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, 6,200 in other services, and 5,000 each in financial activities and in manufacturing.

None of the private-sector categories had a year-over-year decline.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full-time, temporary or part-time, or how many jobs people are working.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation has as part of its intent “making it more expensive for firms to expand, most especially when it comes to adding or retaining employees,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“While the Federal Reserve wants to affect the labor market and push up unemployment, higher interest rates will negatively impact firms, especially those in industries that produce tangible goods, that need to borrow funds.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the July labor force numbers show the “economic beat goes on in North Carolina.”

“A strong 13,000 jobs were added at businesses in the state was the largest since January. Big gains were made in leisure/hospitality, government, and education/health services jobs, as those sectors continue to recover workers lost during the pandemic.

“Both the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate remained unchanged, and both of these rates are lower than their pre-pandemic levels.”

Walden said that while “this means more people who want jobs now have jobs, it also means a smaller percentage of individuals who could be working are in the labor force.”