New state unemployment insurance claims continued to be erratic, increasing by 9% to 3,677 for the week that ended Aug. 5, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,374 for the week that ended July 29.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings — unchanged from last week.

The Labor Department listed 20,767 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 29, compared with a revised 21,667 the previous week.