New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped slightly last week to 3,359 for the week that ended July 1, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,365 for the week that ended June 24.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down four spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 20,022 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of June 24, compared with a revised 20,680 the previous week.