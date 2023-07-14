New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 9.5% last week to 3,079 for the week that ended July 8, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,434 for the week that ended July 1.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 23rd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 19,753 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 1, compared with a revised 21,041 the previous week.