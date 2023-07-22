North Carolina’s jobless rate trickled down to 3.3% during June — its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The last time the state’s unemployment rate was below 3% was at 2.9% in October 2000 — a few months before the recession of 2001-03 began to be felt.

The decline from 3.4% in May was accompanied by another month of modest gains in two key employment measurement categories, the N.C. Commerce Department reported on Friday.

According to the monthly household employment survey, the state’s labor force had an overall increase of 11,524 during June after rising by 17,275 in May.

The breakdown was a gain of 14,582 newly employed for a total of 5.05 million overall. However, some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 3,058 decrease in those listed as unemployed to 172,680, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.3% — or by 48,338. That represents a net gain of 60,958 listed as employed and 12,620 listed as unemployed.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 4,800 private-sector jobs from May to June, while local and state government employment rose by 100.

Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

As has been the case for several months recently, there was significant churn within the 10 private-sector categories.

The biggest net gain was 3,500 in professional and business services, along with 2,000 in manufacturing, 1,600 in education and health services and 1,200 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector.

Somewhat offsetting those gains was a net loss of 2,900 in construction. The trade, transportation and utilities also had a net loss of 1,000 and other services at 300.

Year-over-year, the state had a net increase of 106,600 private-sector jobs (up 2.6%) and 3,800 government jobs (up 0.5%).

The biggest year-over-year gains were 28,500 in education and health services, 27,500 in leisure and hospitality, 23,200 in professional and business services, 10,300 in trade, transportation and utilities and 6,400 in other services.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full-time, temporary or part-time, or how many jobs people are working.

Slowing down?

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State, said the June report “continued to show positive trends.”

“Sectors that suffered during the labor shortage — such as leisure/hospitality, construction and manufacturing — continue to add jobs and now have more employment than before the pandemic. North Carolina continues to set a new record in every recent month for the number of individuals working in the state.”

However, Walden cautioned that “the pace of improvement is slowing.

“Although slower job growth is exactly what the Federal Reserve wants, the big question is whether slow will eventually turn into no growth or even negative,” Walden said.

Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital, said that although “North Carolina continues to see strong, broad-based growth, the job market is so tight, however, that many businesses are having a hard time finding the workers they need.”