ProKidney Corp. confirmed Tuesday it will expand its Winston-Salem laboratory, manufacturing and office operations by making a $21 million capital investment and creating 50 jobs by 2027.

The announcement came shortly after the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to grant performance-based incentives of up to $310,141 to the company for its expansion.

The company already has been made eligible for up to $324,124 in performance-based incentives by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

A state incentives package is expected by the company.

ProKidney is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 67 local employees.

The company will add combined about 53,000 square feet at its Empire and Westpoint drives locations with a breakdown of $15 million on building improvements, and $6 million in equipment.

The new jobs would be primarily in manufacturing, engineering and quality control with an average annual salary of at least $72,000, plus benefits.

“Winston-Salem’s industry concentration in regenerative medicine and biomedical manufacturing is a great asset for our continued growth,” Tim Bertram, ProKidney's chief executive, said in a statement.

“Being among a shared network of life sciences companies here in Winston-Salem helps us leverage resident expertise and ideas to deliver therapeutic solutions to the market more quickly.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that "we are grateful for their commitment to invest here and bring new jobs to the workforce that provide family-sustaining wages for our residents."

Kyle Haney, community and economic development director for Forsyth, said ProKidney is an example of "a growing need to provide assets suitable for highly specialized advanced manufacturing processes."

"As innovation across industries accelerates, we want to be ahead of the curve in delivering commercial properties that meet these needs

“ProKidney is a prime example of what the future of manufacturing will look like, and we’re excited to see that developing here in Forsyth County.”

Research focus

ProKidney's main research focus is its REACT (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy) Platform — a cell therapy that uses a patient’s own renal cells to manufacture a treatment to stabilize and preserve kidney function.

The company said its manufacturing process, which is individualized to each patient’s biopsy sample, requires highly specialized facilities and equipment that meet global regulatory requirements for cellular products.

ProKidney has trials underway seeking approval by the FDA for REACT to be approved for commercial use in the U.S.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said ProKidney's decision to expand its local headquarters is additional proof that the local community can "deliver the talent pool, facilities and industry expertise the biomedical field needs to grow and manufacture products here."

ProKidney would be required to post job vacancies related to their sites with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the county Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

Greensboro facility

In June, ProKidney committed to a $458 million biomanufacturing facility in Greensboro.

ProKidney has pledged to create up to 330 jobs by the end of 2028 at its planned Greensboro manufacturing facility at an average annual salary of $74,636.

ProKidney paid $25.5 million in cash for 22 acres and a 210,000-square-foot facility, which is projected to be converted into production by the end of 2027. The property is listed as all of Lot B within 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.

At $25.5 million, the purchase represents 10.5% of the cash on hand that ProKidney held on June 30, according to the second-quarter report.

ProKidney was made eligible for up to $13 million in performance-based incentives from Greensboro City Council and more than $15 million from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The company is eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million, as well as up to $1.9 million in energy credits from Duke Energy.

The company said in the second-quarter report that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $444.1 million as of June 30.

To put the proposed $458 million operation into perspective, it is just $42 million less than another high-risk, high-reward project set for Greensboro: the $500 million Boom Supersonic “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.