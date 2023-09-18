Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is conducting a job fair from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway, on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.
Most of the employers have a presence on the Piedmont Triad International Airport campus. Interviews may be conducted on the spot.
Besides the airport authority, companies in attendance include: Archangels Transit Inc.; The Budd Group; FedEx cargo sorting hub; GAT; HAECO Americas; HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services; Honda Aircraft Co.; Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail; PrimeFlight; Samaritan’s Purse; TechicAir Aircraft Maintenance; and U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
For more information, call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ