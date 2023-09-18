Tex-Tech Industries of Kernersville will hold a ground-breaking event at 11 a.m. Friday for its 170,000-square-foot facility at 572 Cassell St. in Winston-Salem.

The plant will be built off Old Lexington Road on a 15-acre site just south of the former Western Electric plant, now Salem Business Park.

The facility will serve as the primary manufacturing site for the Tex-Tech Engineered Composites division.

In March, Tex-Tech confirmed it would build the plant, pledging to create 59 jobs over five years and spend $41.7 million on construction, machinery and equipment

Tex-Tech is a maker of specialty textiles and textile coatings that are used primarily in the aerospace, automotive and medical industries.

The city and county together has committed to about $1.1 million in performance-based incentives, while state incentives total $125,000.