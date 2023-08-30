The Triad’s economy took a breather during July with the jobless rate remaining unchanged at 3.8%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported on Wednesday.

However, a sizable increase is likely to occur during August in the aftermath of the abrupt shutdowns of Klaussner Furniture Industries and Yellow Corp. this month.

According to the Commerce Department, at least 893 employees were affected by Klaussner Furniture’s shutdowns, mostly in Asheboro.

National trucking company Yellow Corp. filed for federal Bankruptcy Court protection Aug. 6, confirming plans for a total shutdown of operations that has affected an estimated 145 employees at its 1255 N.C. 66 South facility in Kernersville and at least 885 statewide.

Labor data for the two monthly employment surveys typically is conducted during the second full week each month. The rate is usually affected by two factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated and North Carolinians voluntarily leaving the workforce, which means they are no longer counted as unemployed.

There was similar limited change in the unemployment rates for the five-county Winston-Salem (from 3.6% in June to 3.5% in July) and three-county Greensboro-High Point (unchanged at 4.1%) metropolitan statistical areas.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.” It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full-time, temporary or part-time, or how many jobs people are working.

From June to July, there was an overall loss of 3,700 jobs in the Winston-Salem area, mostly reflecting a 3,300 reduction in government jobs. The government job losses are most likely related to public school educators, who are not considered employed when their school-year contract expires.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for July was 1,100 in education and health services along with 200 in financial activities.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 700 positions each in professional and business services and in trade, transportation and utilities.

There has also been a year-over-year net gain of 7,000 jobs — 5,700 in the private sector and 1,300 government jobs.

Of the nine private-sector employment categories, manufacturing had the only net loss at 900.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had a month-over-month loss of 4,900 jobs, with the primary factor being a 6,900 decline in government positions.

Over the past year, the metro has had a net gain of 5,300 jobs, led by 3,980 in education and health services, trade, transportation and utilities (1,100) and 900 in government (900).

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

“There has been a long-term downward trend in labor force participation nationwide,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State. “One major reason is retirees, who are counted in the statistics as potential workers despite their decision to not to work.”