A recent downward trend in the Triad unemployment rate was snapped in May, rising to 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate was 3.2% during April.

The rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are no longer counted as unemployed.

There was similar increases in the unemployment rates for the Winston-Salem (from 3% to 3.4%) and Greensboro-High Point (3.4% to 3.8%) metropolitan statistical areas, as well as with 13 of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The Winston-Salem MSA had a 1,400 month-over-month job gain in the 10 primary jobs categories tracked by Commerce.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector gains for May were 1,000 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 300 in government.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 200 job positions in manufacturing.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 2,000 jobs.

Leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 600 in leisure and hospitality, and in trade, transportation and utilities, along with 600 in government.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 8,100 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 7,400 in the private sector and 700 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 6,000 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 5,000 in the private sector and 1,000 government jobs.

“We see the economy slowing this summer, as the earlier-than-usual pickup in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pick up this spring,” said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad.”

N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden said that “whatever kind of economic slowdown North Carolina will have in the coming months, the latest information suggests it hasn’t gotten worse.”

“The glass may have moved above half-full.”