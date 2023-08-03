The Triad unemployment rate rose for the second consecutive month in June in climbing to 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The jobless rates were 3.2% in April and 3.4% in May.

The rate typically is affected by two factors. For one, workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated. Or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are no longer counted as unemployed.

There was similar increases in the unemployment rates for the five-county Winston-Salem (from 3.4% to 3.6%) and three-county Greensboro-High Point (3.8% to 4.1%) metropolitan statistical areas.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.” It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 9,100 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — 8,700 in the private sector and 400 government jobs.

For June, a 2,400 month-over-month job gain in the Winston-Salem area’s private sector was halfway offset by the loss of 1,200 government jobs. The government job losses are most likely related to public school educators, who are not considered employed when their school-year contract expires.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector gains for June was the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector with 1,000 positions. That’s along with professional and business services (800); trade, transportation and utilities (500); and construction and manufacturing (200 each).

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 600 positions in education and health services.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had a loss of 2,700 jobs, with the primary factor being a 5,900 decline in government positions.

Leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains was 700 positions in manufacturing and 300 in professional and business services.

However, there was a 500-position decline in leisure and hospitality and 300 in education and health services.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

“The continued reduction in the statewide unemployment rate and the increase in the number of jobs both are positive developments,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy. “That said, the state’s labor market hasn’t fully rebounded.”

Quinterno said that even though some inflationary factors have eased in recent months, “many individuals who are working are facing financial pressures.”

“More people may have jobs than earlier in the pandemic,” he said, “but many people may actually be or feel themselves to be worse off than they were earlier in the pandemic.”