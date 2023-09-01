The Triad real estate assets of defunct United Furniture Industries have been sold to a Wisconsin company after its $65 million bid gained final approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Thursday.

Judge Selene Maddox of the Northern District of Mississippi initially signed off on the sale Aug. 1, which includes the historic Weeks plant in northwest Winston-Salem.

At least $27 million of the proposed purchase price would go toward the Winston-Salem, Lexington and Trinity properties, according to court documents.

Phoenix Investors, parent of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition, did not respond to the Winston-Salem Journal's inquiries about its plans for a property portfolio that features about 5 million square feet of production space and a massive 626.5 acres.

Phoenix specializes in buying and renovating manufacturing plants and has three other properties in the state.

• The Weeks plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road contains 705,599 square feet within three buildings on 54.5 acres — the largest of the former United properties.

• The Lexington plant at 100 United Furniture Drive contains 375,310 square feet in one building on 13.1 acres.

• The Trinity plant at 3761 Old Glenola Road contains 196,400 square feet in four buildings on 55.1 acres.

• The High Point plant at 315-325 Kettering Road contains 188,999 square feet in six buildings on 11.3 acres.

The sale, according to court documents, "generated sufficient proceeds to deliver full recovery to United Furniture’s secured creditors holding liens on these assets."

After facing pressure from creditors for an involuntary bankruptcy filing, United Furniture in February submitted its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors and between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

When Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. opened the Weeks plant in 1960 at 401 E. Hanes Mill Road, it was the largest manufacturing plant in North Carolina. Hanes Hosiery spent about $30 million on the plant, which would be about $308.2 million in 2023 dollars, according to calculations from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

United Furniture made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

But after more than eight years of operations at the Weeks plant, United unexpectedly shut down all of its plants on Nov. 22, ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide. At the time, United had a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.