New state unemployment insurance claims continued on an up-and-down track, tumbling by 16.2% to 2,897 for the week that ended Sept. 9, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

The revised total was 3,459 for the week that ended Sept 2.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

North Carolina was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings — up three spots from last week.

The Labor Department listed 19,738 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 2, compared with a revised 21,150 the previous week.