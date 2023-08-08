Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of the official closing of another 17 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina.

Since July 2020, there have been at least 65 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009 when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.