Eighth- and 10th-graders in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are invited to participate in an Oct. 17-18 community career event focused on employment opportunities in the skilled trades sector.

The World of Work event will be held at Joel Coliseum and is being sponsored by Blum Construction, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The event will be available to more than 7,000 students in the eighth and 10th grades.

There also will be a hiring fair at the event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 17 for 12th graders set to graduate in the spring and for the community at large.

A list of employers was not provided, but is expected to include advanced manufacturing, aviation, business services, healthcare and the skilled trades. Participating employers at the hiring fair are asked to have open positions they are trying to actively fill.

“It’s important to introduce students to employers so they understand the vast career options here, as well as the educational opportunities available to them," said Mark Owens, GWS' president and chief executive.

"Our employer base is highly committed to collaborating on workforce development, and it’s essential to start that process in K-12."

Tricia McManus, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the event will provide students with "learning experiences outside of the classroom."

"We are all stakeholders in engaging students to be successful and to be curious about the world of work and their future goals.”

Funding for the event will come from the Forsyth County portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Mike Lancaster, Blum Construction Co.'s president and chief executive, said the company "understands the significance of early career involvement."

"It paves the way to help students determine what they enjoy doing and how they can strive toward that career path."