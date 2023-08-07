National trucking company Yellow Corp. filed for federal Bankruptcy Court protection Sunday, confirming plans for a total shutdown of operations that has put nearly 30,000 employees out of work.

The abrupt closing affects an estimated 145 Yellow employees at its 1255 N.C. 66 South facility in Kernersville. The Kernersville facility had the second-largest jobs impact, trailing a Charlotte location with 518.

The company listed $1.5 billion in debt.

Yellow entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy with expectations of obtaining debtor-in-possession financing.

If approved by the court, the unspecified funding would provide Yellow "with needed liquidity, which will be used to support the businesses throughout the marketing and sale process, including payment of certain pre-petition wages, salaries and benefits, taxes, and certain vendors and other providers of goods and services essential to the company’s businesses."

Chief executive Darren Hawkins said in a statement that "it is with profound disappointment that Yellow announces that it is closing after nearly 100 years in business."

"For generations, Yellow provided hundreds of thousands of Americans with solid, good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.”

The bankruptcy filing comes five days after Yellow, based in Nashville, said it was closing all operations amid media reports of a pending bankruptcy filing.

According to the N.C. Commerce Department, Yellow’s shutdown also affects a second facility in Charlotte with 118 employees, as well as Raleigh (55), Durham (24), Rocky Mount (13), Fayetteville (six) and Jacksonville and Wilmington (three each).

“The list and locations are based on research efforts by our workforce staff at this point and not coming from the company,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.

Yellow has been a lower-cost competitor of Old Dominion Freight Line of Thomasville.

A core element of Old Dominion’s growth spurt the past 10 years has been gaining market share and employees from struggling or out-of-business competitors.

Yellow said it has gained the assistance of the American Trucking Associations to assist its employees with job searches and applications.

"This initiative intends to streamline job placement, while giving ATA member companies the ability to connect with thousands of skilled freight and operations professionals, mechanics, logisticians and more," Yellow said.

For information on the initiative, go to https://www.trucking.org/jobseeker.

Assigning blame

In the news release, Yellow pulled no punches in assigning blame for the company's collapse on the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“All workers and employers should take note of our experience with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and worry,” Hawkins said. “We faced nine months of union intransigence, bullying and deliberately destructive tactics."

The company cited as an example that because of the union's negotiating tactics against Yellow, it "caused grave concern among investors, drove away customers, and put 30,000 jobs at risk."

"Instead, IBT leaders announced a strike against Yellow’s then-significantly wounded company. Customers fled and business was not recoverable.

"A company has the right to manage its own operations, but as we have experienced, IBT leadership was able to halt our business plan, literally driving our company out of business, despite every effort to work with them.”

The Associated Press reported Yellow gained a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the federal government on national security grounds.

The Teamsters supported the $700 million loan when it was first announced. As of June 30, Yellow had paid $67 million in cash interest on the loan, which is due in 2024, the company said.

“Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government,” Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien said in a statement.

“This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry.”

Stifel research director Bruce Chan said in July that Yellow's financial struggles are "probably two decades in the making," citing management and strategic decisions going back 20-plus years.

“At this point, after each party has bailed them out so many times, there is a limited appetite to do that anymore," Chan said.