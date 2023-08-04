The abrupt closing of national trucking company Yellow Corp. has a Triad component with an estimated 145 employees affected at its 1255 N.C. 66 South facility in Kernersville.

On Friday, the N.C. Commerce Department updated to nine the number of Yellow facility closings in the state, as well as lowered the number of projected job cuts from an estimated 1,000 to 885.

The Kernersville facility had the second largest jobs impact, trailing just its Charlotte facility at 518.

The company, based in Nashville, is closing all operations amid media reports of an impending federal bankruptcy filing. Some media reports have said there could be as many as 30,000 affected Yellow employees overall, including laying off hundreds of nonunion employees on July 29.

According to state officials, Yellow’s shutdown affects a second facility in Charlotte with 118 employees, as well as 55 in Raleigh, 24 in Durham, 13 in Rocky Mount, six in Fayetteville and three each in Jacksonville and Wilmington.

“The list and locations are based on research efforts by our workforce staff at this point and not coming from the company,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.