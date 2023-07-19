A Belgian home furnishings manufacturer says it will establish an $18 million North American headquarters in High Point.

Ethnicraft USA, whose parent company is based in Boom, Belgium, confirmed its plans Monday in a joint statement with the High Point Economic Development Commission.

Last week, the subsidiary closed on a $2.5 million purchase of a portion of a 19.68-acre property at 750 Gallimore Dairy Road that contains a 160,000-square-foot building.

Ethnicraft said its headquarters will be in a new building within Gallimore Industrial Center, constructed by Landmark Builders with local developer Davidson Craven. It will feature a full-scale showroom and warehouse facility.

The manufacturer said the Gallimore facility will provide “the ability to better connect with its customers while also providing the Ethnicraft USA division more space to grow.”

Ethnicraft entered the North American home furnishings marketplace in 2017, including an office and three warehouses in High Point. Its local workforce has grown from two to 50 over the past six years.

The company said its home furnishings “center around aspects of quality and warm materials, alongside form and function. We create collections for every room or space, from the furniture that defines the purpose of an area to the accessories that layer it with meaning.”

The manufacturer has pledged to create another 25 jobs in High Point with the new facility.

“The facility represents a dream come true for Ethnicraft USA’s management team,” said Stephane Huybrechts, Ethnicraft USA’s chief operating officer. “With the new warehouse facility, we will continue to have a healthy level of stock and be able to ship quickly.”