The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Tuesday a 12-cent cash dividend per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 5.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
