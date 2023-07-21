F.N.B. Corp.’s recent growth spurt through two 2022 purchases lifted the bank to a 31.1% jump in second-quarter net income to $140.4 million.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The bank reported Wednesday that diluted earnings were 39 cents a share. The average earnings forecast was 38 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains or changes in their forecasts.

The second-quarter net income, however, was down 2.8% from a record $144.5 million in the first quarter.