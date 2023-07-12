The Food and Drug Administration has issued the latest in a line of marketing denial orders involving menthol electronic cigarettes, this time affecting the No. 4 brand in the United States.

However, it's unclear whether the FDA prohibition, issued Monday, will itself be halted by an expected challenge in federal court.

The prohibition covers the 2.4% nicotine style of myblu Menthol, which is made by Fontem US — an affiliate of U.K. tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands Plc.

Myblu is part of the blu eCigs portfolio, which holds a 1.3% market share. R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse e-cigarette is the market leader at 42%.

The FDA prohibition requires Fontem to "not market or distribute this product in the United States, or they risk enforcement action." Any product in the marketplace is to be removed.

Fontem can resubmit a new application "to address the deficiencies" in its application.

In April 2022, the FDA denied the marketing applications for seven myblu e-cigarette products: myblu Device Kit; Intense Tobacco Chill 2.5%; Intense Tobacco Chill 4.0%; Intense Tobacco 2.4%; Intense Tobacco 3.6%; Gold Leaf 1.2%; and Gold Leaf 2.4%

Those prohibitions remain involved in litigation, the FDA said Monday.

“Thorough scientific review of tobacco applications is a key pillar under FDA’s role to protect the public from the dangers of tobacco use,” said Matthew Farrelly, director of the Office of Science within FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

As of Monday, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, which are the only e-cigarettes that can be lawfully sold or distributed in the United States.

Brian King, director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said the agency is "committed to making determinations on the remaining applications as expeditiously as possible, while ensuring the decisions are scientifically accurate, legally defensible and aligned with the authorities granted by Congress.”

In March, Reynolds Vapor gained an expanded stay of the FDA denying the marketing of two menthol styles of Vuse.

On March 18, the FDA declined to approve the premarket tobacco product applications for the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% (nicotine level) G1 and the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% G2.

It was the second time in less than two months that the FDA issued a denial of Reynolds Vapor applications.

However, on March 24 a three-judge panel of the federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of the ruling, which allowed the products to stay available for retail sale “pending review of the denial order on the merits.”

In their order, the judges wrote that “this court has become quite familiar with the legal and regulatory framework underpinning this case.”

The judge also wrote that R.J. Reynolds Vapor "has made the strong showing of its likely success on the merits, irreparable injury and the balance of harms and public interest weigh in favor of granting the stay.”

“The FDA inexplicably switched its position on menthol-flavored e-cigarettes in at least two crucial ways. The FDA did not eloquently address (R.J. Reynolds Vapor's) evidence that substantial health benefits would accrue to adult and youth cigarette smokers alike who switched to menthol Vuse, while popularity among youth would remain low overall.”

“We remain confident in the quality of all of Reynolds’ applications, and we believe that there is ample evidence for FDA to determine that the marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health," Reynolds said in a March 21 statement.

The appellate court “could very well be forcing a change in the behavior of the FDA,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies. “Especially given the huge reduction in risk from products the agency has been banning. This would be appropriate for the protection of public health.”