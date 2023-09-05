The federal prosecutor in the criminal case against fired Wells Fargo & Co. executive Carrie Tolstedt disclosed Friday his reasoning for how long of a prison sentence she should serve.

Tolstedt played a lead role in the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016.

In March, Tolstedt became the first former or fired Wells Fargo sentenced to federal prison over the events. Tolstedt pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of a bank examination, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The plea agreement carries a 16-month federal prison sentence. The statutory maximum sentence for obstruction of a bank examination is five years.

On Friday, Attorney Joseph McNally for the Central District of California submitted the government’s sentencing position of a 12-month imprisonment. McNally also recommended a year of supervision upon release and a $100,000 fine.

“A 12-month term of imprisonment strikes the correct balance,” McNally wrote.

“Such a sentence reflects the seriousness of defendant’s conduct, promotes respect for the law, provides just punishment, and affords general deterrence to other executives who might find themselves tempted to skirt the truth.”

“At the same time, it acknowledges that defendant has accepted responsibility for her offense and does not pose a continuing danger to the public. And it does so while avoiding unwarranted sentencing disparities the guidelines were designed to avoid.”

Background

Tolstedt served about nine years as Wells Fargo’s head of the Community Bank, which operated the bank’s consumer and small business retail banking business.

Tolstedt was retroactively fired with cause by Wells Fargo shortly after the scandal erupted in September 2016.

Wells Fargo has admitted that from 2002 to 2016, excessive sales goals led Community Bank employees to open millions of accounts and other financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

In the process, Wells Fargo collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which it was not entitled, harmed customers’ credit ratings, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information.

Examples of fraudulent accounts included: using existing customers’ identities — without their consent — to open accounts; forging customer signatures to open accounts without authorization; creating PINs to activate unauthorized debit cards; and moving money from millions of customer accounts to unauthorized accounts.

Other examples included: opening credit cards and bill pay products without authorization; altering customers’ contact information to prevent customers from learning of unauthorized accounts and to prevent Wells Fargo employees from reaching customers to conduct customer satisfaction surveys; and encouraging customers to open accounts they neither wanted nor needed.

Wells Fargo acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.

Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank told the Charlotte Observer it could not rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

Plea agreement

According to the plea agreement, Tolstedt acknowledged that she knew of those fraudulent practices in 2004, including that about 5,300 retail employees had been fired over those tactics.

Yet, internal investigations within the Community Bank “flagged only a small portion of the potentially problematic activity for investigation,” according to Justice officials.

According to the plea agreement, Tolstedt acknowledged that she knew of those fraudulent practices in 2004, including that some retail employees had been fired over those tactics.

Yet, internal investigations within the Community Bank “flagged only a small portion of the potentially problematic activity for investigation,” according to Justice officials.

“As of July 2014, only the most egregious 0.1% to .05% of employees engaging in activity considered a ‘red flag’ for sales practices misconduct were investigated — with the remaining 99.95% to 99.99% percent left unexamined under this process.

In May 2015, Tolstedt participated in the preparation of a memorandum that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would receive in connection with its examination of sales practice issues at Wells Fargo.

“To minimize the scope of the sales practices misconduct within the Community Bank, Tolstedt corruptly obstructed the OCC’s examination by failing to disclose statistics on the number of employees who were terminated or resigned pending investigation for sales practices misconduct,” Justice said.

“She also failed to disclose that the Community Bank proactively investigated only a very small percentage of employees who engaged in activity flagged as potential sales practices misconduct.”

In February 2020, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.

The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.

The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31. 2017.

Regulatory fines

In May, Tolstedt was fined $3 million by the SEC. She also agreed to pay disgorgement of an additional $1.46 million, as well as prejudgment interest of $447,874.

“Companies do not act on their own. Where the facts warrant it, we will hold senior executives accountable for conduct that violates the securities laws,” Monique Winkler, regional director of the SEC’s San Francisco office, said in a statement.

The SEC said that while Tolstedt did not admit or deny the complaint allegations, she agreed to a final judgment permanently enjoining her from violating, or aiding and abetting violations of, the antifraud and other provisions of the federal securities laws.

The SEC imposed a permanent officer-and-director bar against Tolstedt involving the financial services sector.

John Stumpf, the bank’s retired former chairman and chief executive, reached a settlement with the SEC on similar allegations in which he paid a $2.5 million fine in November 2020.

The bank has been fined $500 million by the SEC. The series of fines involving the former executives and the bank are to be distributed to investors harmed by their actions.

The SEC’s complaint accused Tolstedt during the mid-2014 to mid-2016 timeframe of “publicly described and endorsed Wells Fargo’s ‘cross-sell metric’ as a means of measuring Wells Fargo’s financial success despite the fact that this metric was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded or unauthorized.”

Some of those comments were made during Wells Fargo investor conferences in 2014 and 2016.

The SEC said Tolstedt knew the cross-sell metric “did not accurately track accounts or products that customers needed or used, since she was aware of misconduct at the Community Bank that led to bankers pushing products on customers that they did not need or want, including the unauthorized opening of accounts.”

The SEC also said Tolstedt signed “misleading sub-certifications as to the accuracy of Wells Fargo’s public disclosures when she knew or was reckless in not knowing that statements in those disclosures regarding Wells Fargo’s cross-sell metric were materially false and misleading.”

In March, Tolstedt paid a $17.5 million fine ordered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The regulator issued a prohibition order against Tolstedt.