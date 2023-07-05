The Federal Trade Commission has ended an investigation into whether Altria Group Inc.'s 2018 purchase of a 35% ownership stake in Juul Labs Inc., violated certain anti-trust regulations.

The commission said Friday it has vacated the Administrative Law Judge’s initial decision in the federal litigation focused on whether there had been an unlawful transactional agreement between Altria and Juul Labs.

The complaint was dismissed "in the public interest."

Altria said in a statement that it is "pleased with the FTC’s decision to dismiss the complaint.”

The FTC said it "clarified several matters of law that arose in the Administrative Law Judge’s initial decision."

"Vacating the initial decision means that it may no longer be cited as precedent."

The FTC complaint involved Altria spending $12.8 billion in cash in December 2018 for the ownership stake in Juul Labs, which manufactured at that time the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette with a 70% market share.

The deal followed a familiar strategy of Altria purchasing competitors to gain a major market share in a tobacco product sector.

The FTC objected to Altria's decision to halt its own e-cigarette production as a condition of acquiring the Juul Labs stake.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its e-cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers.

Altria agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

The FTC said that agreement was in violation of the Sherman Act’s Section 1 and the FTC Act’s Section 5, as well as the investment was an illegal acquisition in violation of the Clayton Act’s Section 7 and the FTC Act’s Section 5.

An evidentiary hearing took place before the administrative law judge, who issued the initial decision recommending dismissal of the complaint. FTC staff attorneys timely appealed the decision.

Since January 2020, Altria had reduced its investment value in Juul Labs three times.

The last, occurring in March, wrote down the investment value to $250 million, or 1.95% of the initial value.

In May, the negative ripple effect from Altria's once-35% ownership stake in Juul Labs expanded with an agreement to pay $235 million to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal legal complaints.

Juul is currently the No. 2-selling U.S. e-cigarette in the U.S., trailing R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse.

In September, Altria cleared the way to re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul, while acquiring global licensing rights.

On March 6, Altria delivered another shakeup to the tobacco industry, this time confirming it would pay $2.75 billion in cash to take full ownership of No. 3 U.S. e-cigarette NJoy. The deal was completed in June.

Vuse’s market share was at 41.9%, compared with Juul at 25.4%, in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store sales that cover the four-week period ending June 17.

Meanwhile, NJoy was unchanged at 2.8%.