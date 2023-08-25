Fiber Co., a downtown Winston-Salem store specializing in handwoven apparel and home accessories, has posted on its Facebook page that it plans to close in mid-September.

The retail store, which had been open since 1987, did not disclose the reason behind the decision.

"If you've been lusting for one of our handwoven garments, throws, pillows, our felt hats, socks, wood cooking tools, handmade books, cool jewelry — come get it now," according to the post.

The store, which is located at 600 N. Trade St., was established by a group of handweavers who came together to form a collective studio.

According to its website, Fiber Company represents nearly 45 craft artists from around the country.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.