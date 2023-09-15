The Board of Directors of First Bancorp declared Friday a 22-cent cash dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 25 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 30.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today