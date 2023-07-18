The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area continued toward pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels during the first half of 2023 as more financial institutions and lenders move forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to the latest report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 417 foreclosure filings in the five-county area, compared with 308 in the first half of 2022, 138 in the first half of 2021 and 494 in the first half of 2020.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during the first half of 2023 with 236, followed by Davidson County with 109, Stokes County with 27 and Yadkin County with 13.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 522 filings, compared with 385 in first half of 2022, 193 in first half of 2021 and 579 in the first half of 2020.

The three-county metro had 801 filings for all of 2022 and for all of 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 347, followed by Randolph County at 89 and Rockingham County at 86.

“Similar to the first half of 2022, foreclosure activity across the United States maintained its upward trajectory, gradually approaching pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023,” Attom chief executive Rob Barber said.

“Although overall foreclosure activity remains below historical norms, the notable surge in foreclosure starts indicates that we may continue to see a rise in foreclosure activity in the coming years.”

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 1,226 filings, compared with 1,196 in the first half of 2022, 413 filings in the first half of 2021 and 1,625 in the first half of 2020. Mecklenburg County had 450 of the first-half 2023 filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 211, compared with 149 filings in the first half of 2022, 80 filings in the first half of 2021 and 204 in the first half of 2020.

Durham County had 126 of the first-half 2023 filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 465 filings, compared with 406 filings in the first half of 2022, 128 filings in first half of 2021 and 656 in the first half of 2020. Wake County had 359 of the first-half 2023 filings.