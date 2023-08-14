A former employee of Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. has filed suit against the company, saying the defunct manufacturer won’t meet its wage and compensation obligations.

Klaussner abruptly and immediately shut down operations on Aug. 7, letting go of 893 workers in one of the Triad’s largest manufacturing closings since the turn of the century

Klaussner, based in Asheboro, had been in business since 1963. The manufacturer was acquired in 2017 by private investment firm Monomoy Capital Partners.

The defunct manufacturer cited in a WARN notice to the N.C. Commerce Department an inability to access additional funding from its lender. Job eliminations began Aug. 7 and are slated to continue through Aug. 21.

Plaintiff Trey Chavis filed his lawsuit Thursday requesting class-action status and a jury trial.

Chavis was employed at its plant at 405 Lewallen Road in Asheboro, which at 558 had the largest workforce impact, according to the WARN notice.

The majority of companies going out of business or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees typically file a WARN notice in which they provide at least a 60-day notice of closing and agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The filing also serves to alert local and state employment agencies to begin providing assistance to workers who will be unemployed.

Chavis expressed his concern that Klaussner would not meet its WARN compensation obligations to former employees since it failed to give the required 60-day notice of the shutdown.

As of the time of filing the complaint, Chavis said employees have not been paid their earned wages, salary, commissions, bonuses and accrued holiday and vacation pay. They also have not been provided with company-supplied access to COBRA insurance.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, where Klaussner is incorporated.

Besides the Lewallen plant, Klaussner listed the following breakdown per facility: 127 at its 905 N.C. 49 South, Asheboro, plant; 64 at its 440 U.S. 220 South plant, Asheboro; 58 at its 58 Industrial Road, Candor, plant; 38 at its 907 N.C. 49 South plant, Asheboro; 26 at its 2206 Dumont St., Asheboro. plant; and 15 at its 4402 U.S. 220 South, Asheboro, plant.

Klaussner comments

Klaussner posted on its website the shutdown is “the result of challenging and unexpected business circumstances impacting our operations.”

Klaussner said the tipping point for the decision was that its lending source “unexpectedly refused to continue to fund the company’s operations. This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances, Klaussner can no longer sustain its operations.

“As a result, Klaussner has made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations and is providing as much notice as possible.”

Klaussner said it is working to provide information and resources to assist with next steps for displaced employees as it becomes available. The information “will be communicated directly to employees via the contact information we have on file.”

Chavis’ complaint disputes that Klaussner can avoid its WARN obligations by using a defense of “unforeseeable business circumstances” or “faltering company.”

WARN challenges

The Klaussner shutdown decision comes nine months after the abrupt and stunning closing of United Furniture Industries Inc.’s Triad facilities in November as United also was unable to secure additional financing.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

After more than eight years of operations at the historic Weeks plant in northwest Winston-Salem, United unexpectedly shut down all of its plants on Nov. 22, ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

At that time, United had a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.

A total of 12 former United employees, including five from North Carolina, have filed an amended complaint in their attempt to force the defunct manufacturer to meet WARN requirements for final compensation and benefits for about 2,700 employees.

The plaintiffs also are requesting unpaid commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, and pension and 401(k) contributions, and other ERISA benefits. They claim none of those compensations has been made since the abrupt shutdown.

According to N.C. law, the defendants may be liable for civil penalty of up to $250 per employee with a maximum per employee of $2,000 per violation of WARN Act requirements.

However, the WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth, with several studies showing it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Derek Henderson, the federal bankruptcy trustee for United, opposed the WARN lawsuits.

He claims former employees are barred from claims “by the unforeseeable business circumstances exception” in the act.

Henderson summed up his opposition to the WARN lawsuits by saying that although United did not provide a notice in November, he “denies that United violated the act and/or any state law because the shutdown and layoffs were due to unforeseen business circumstances, as well as the inability to obtain financing.”

“These efforts at refinancing and to provide alternate means for its continuing in business were suddenly and abruptly rejected, leaving the debtor with no choice but to cease operations.”