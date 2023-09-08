A total of 10 small businesses in the Triad, including four from Forsyth County, have received grant funding from the N.C. Board of Science, Technology & Innovation. The One N.C. Small Business Program awards incentive and matching grants.

The grants were provided to early stage technology companies to assist in developing and commercializing groundbreaking new technologies with the potential for commercialization.

The incentive program reimburses North Carolina small businesses for costs they incur in preparing applications to the federal government. If successful in winning a Phase 1 award, the matching program supplements those federal funds to further help companies navigate the time between the launch of a business idea and when that idea generates sustainable revenue.

Digital Health Navigation Solutions of Winston-Salem received a $75,000 matching grant to adapt and scale a colorectal cancer screening web application for convenient home use. Incentive grants of $9,000 to F&I Enterprises of Clemmons, $4,195 to Elemance of Winston-Salem and $3,213 to Plakous Therapeutics Inc. of Winston-Salem.

Other Triad matching grants went to: $75,000 to Moires Instruments LLC of Elon; and $73,470 to Vigilant Cyber Systems Inc. of Mount Airy. Vigilant also received a $8,011 incentive grant.

Other Triad incentive grants went to: $12,000 to Soelect Inc. of Greensboro; $8,220 to AxNano LLC of Greensboro; $3,658 to Setter Research Inc. of Greensboro; $1,031 to Noor Brands Co. LLC of High Point.