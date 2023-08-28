Four companies with a significant Triad presence have been named to People magazine’s 2023 list of 100 Companies That Care, jointly chosen by the publication and Great Place to Work.

The highest ranked was Pinnacle Financial Partners at No. 14 with its fourth time on the list that highlights “employers putting their communities first.

The groups touted Pinnacle for its low-cost lending at the Housing Fund in its Nashville, Tenn., headquarters in which prospective homeowners are asked to place a 1% down payment, while the program provides a 24% down payment and Pinnacle financing the rest of the loan.

Bank of America Corp. was ranked No. 21.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, which operates the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem, was ranked No. 68.

The Sheetz convenience store chain was ranked No. 69.