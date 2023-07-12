A major Gildan Activewear production plant in Honduras is being closed with as many as 2,700 employees being affected.

The basic apparel manufacturer, which has three yarn-spinning plants in the Triad, said Tuesday the ramp-down at its San Miguel plant in Choloma is slated to begin by July 31.

Gildan did not disclose the number of jobs being eliminated, but SourcingJournal.com — a trade outlet devoted to the apparel industry — reported 2,700 at the facility.

That would represent about 5.3% of the manufacturer's 51,000 global workforce.

"At this time, the company does not have any plans to downsize its operations in the U.S.," Gildan said.

Gildan, based in Montreal, had as of March 31 more than 500 jobs at its yarn-production plant in Mocksville as part of expanding domestic production capacity for new and existing products for its Gildan Yarns division.

Gildan has nine production facilities in Honduras, including six that are owned by the company, according to its fiscal 2022 annual report to investors.

Gildan said in a statement that the San Miguel plant closing is in "context of the current market environment and to more effectively respond to changes with regards to market conditions, global competition, optimization and diversification of our operations.

"Gildan made the difficult decision to reorganize its basic apparel sewing production."

The San Miguel facility is unionized and subject to collective bargaining agreements. Gildan said it will work with the union to facilitate the transition for employees.

"As we navigate this change, the company will ensure that all workers affected by the San Miguel closure are paid all termination entitlements owed under Honduran Labor Law," the company said.

According to Gildan's first-quarter earnings report on May 4, the company suffered a 33.3% decline in net income to $97.6 million. First-quarter sales were $702.9 million, down 9.3% year over year.

"While the economic environment remains uncertain and we are seeing continued cautiousness on inventory levels with our customer base across channels, our point-of-sales trends were in line with our expectations for the first quarter," Gildan said.