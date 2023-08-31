The Graylyn Estate has been named as a finalist in two categories for the Historic Hotels of America’s 2023 Awards of Excellence.
The winners will be announced in October. on Oct. 12. Finalists are selected from nominations received from historic hotels, preservation supporters, prior award recipients and community leaders among others.
John Wise, Vice-President of Hospitality Services for Wake Forest University, stands in a third-floor room of the Graylyn International Conference Center. The 16 hotel rooms on the floor, created when the historic house was rebuilt after a disastrous fire in 1980, will be gutted and redesigned as 14 rooms and one suite. The dormer windows and slanting walls reflect the floor's original use as an attic.
The sloping roofline and dormer windows of the French chateau-inspired former of Bowman Gray, now the Graylyn International Conference Center, dictate the dimensions and shape of the third-floor hotel rooms.
Flames break through the roof of Graylyn on Sunday, June 22, 1980, during a major fire that destroyed the attic floor of the 1927 Bowman Gray mansion. Wake Forest University president James Ralph Scales vowed to rebuild the mansion, and the subsequent renovation created the third floor hotel rooms.
A Peek Inside Graylyn International Conference Center
The 16 hotel rooms on the third floor of the Graylyn International Conference Center will be renovated as 14 rooms and one suite.
A third-floor hotel room is seen in the Graylyn International Conference Center. The 16 hotel rooms of the historic home's 3rd floor will be renovated into 14 rooms and one suite.
The baths of the third-floor hotel rooms in the Graylyn International Conference Center will be completely renovated, replacing the bathtubs with walk-in showers.
Dormer windows light the third-floor hallway of the Graylyn International Conference Center.
Easy chairs fill a corner in the third-floor hallway of the Graylyn International Conference Center.
The signature conical tower of the Graylyn International Conference Center houses a winding staircase from the ground to the third floor.(Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe) 20160903w_nws_graylyn
The second floor of the Graylyn International Conference Center continues to reflect the taste of the original owners of the French Provincial-style home.
A round mirror reflects the bed in an original Gray family bedroom.
The formal living room of Graylyn is anchored by a grand piano in the corner.
A sitting area between the pool and formal living room at Graylyn is bathed in light from two sides.
The leather-paneled "Card Room" is one of Graylyn's unique original features.
Graylyn's indoor pool, complete with sea-themed murals and porthole windows, can be covered with a temporary floor and set up for events.
Graylyn's entry foyer features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
Flames break through the roof of Graylyn on Sunday, June 22, 1980, during a major fire that destroyed the attic floor of the 1927 Bowman Gray mansion. Wake Forest University president James Ralph Scales vowed to rebuild the mansion, and the subsequent renovation created the third floor hotel rooms.