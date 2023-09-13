Greater Winston-Salem Inc. announced its three community awards Tuesday at its annual meeting.

The winner of the Truliant Small Business of the Year was Support Systems of Forsyth County. The company partners with local organizations to bring them transit solutions, including Greater Winston-Salem’s ASPIRE program so that high schoolers can access work-ready curriculum and paid internships. The business is owned and operated by Courtney and Gregory James.

The winner of the Duke Energy Citizens & Service Award was Winston-Salem State University chancellor Elwood Robinson. The chamber cited Robinson’s efforts in completing $145 million in capital projects, including two new residence halls, a new center for entrepreneurship and a new science building.

The Allegacy Innovator of the Year went to Javara, a medical research company. It has more than 300 clinical trials and more than 250 employees in seven states.