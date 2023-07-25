Industries of the Blind Inc., based in Greensboro, said Monday it has been awarded a federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for warehousing, storage, logistics and distribution services.

The contract is for two years with five one-year options. Customers will be the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Reserves.

The nonprofit group said it projects hiring nearly 50 employees over several months to meet the production requirements. The group currently has more than 200 employees, both those who are blind and sighted.

Among its manufacturing products are Army combat jackets, Army physical fitness pants, military combat trousers, the ballistic nape pad and the base layer T-shirt worn by both the Army and Air Force.

Industries of the Blind also provides ink pens, clipboards, mop heads and mop handles.

For more information, go to www.industriesoftheblind.com or call 336-274-1591.