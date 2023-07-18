A Greensboro industrial truck terminal has been sold for $2.08 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The 5.93-acre property at 201 Stage Coach Trail contains a 31,500-square-foot building.
The buyer is Ash Grey Properties, which is an affiliate of Turner Asphalt.
The seller is USF Holland of Overland Park, Kan.
