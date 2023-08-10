Highways & Skyways of NC, based in Greensboro, has been sold to Givens Transportation Inc. in a transaction that was completed Aug. 1, according to Generational Equity that represented the seller.

Highways and Skyways is a full-service logistics management company with experience in logistics, warehousing and freight carrier management in the less-than-truckload, truckload, air, ocean and expedited freight sectors.

Givens, based in Chesapeake, Va., is a family owned and operated logistics provider offering customers a single source solution for warehousing and distribution, transportation, packing and crating, and air freight services.

Givens has more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space located at distribution centers near Norfolk, Va., Reno, Nev., Savannah, Ga. and Seattle.