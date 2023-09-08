The management team of Guerrilla RF Inc. has agreed to take an indefinite 20% pay reduction in the Greensboro company's latest attempt at lowering short-term expenses.

The wireless semiconductor company has 70 local employees and 75 overall. Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.

Guerrilla disclosed the salary reductions in a regulatory filing Thursday along with two other significant developments.

Guerrilla has amended again its loan agreement with primary lender Salem Investment Partners V LP, this time for up to a $4 million additional amount.

The company announced the first production purchase order received from an unidentified Tier 1 satellite communications (SATCOM) company.

The salary reductions went into effect Monday. Among those affected are chairman and chief executive Ryan Pratt, chief financial officer John Berg, chief operating officer Mark Mason, and chief business officer Kellie Chong.

"They have voluntarily reduced their salaries by 20% as part of a plan by the company to reduce expenses and accelerate its path to profitability,' according to the filing.

The company said Aug. 17 that it had ended a voluntary salary deferral program that it launched in July. Its 75 employees could have “deferred a portion of their salaries in anticipation of investing some or all of the deferred payments in the anticipated capital raise.”

Pratt, Berg and Mason were among participating employees in that program.

Guerrilla said separately that "there is not a timeline on the pay reductions."

"As the capital markets have become more challenging, the company has focused on profitability over absolute growth. As a result, we are making a number of cuts to reduce expenses to be inline with current and projected revenue."

In July, Guerrilla said it would not proceed — for now — on an initial public offering with an expected listing with Nasdaq. Guerilla said both moves have been postponed “due to unfavorable market conditions.”

However, the company said it continues to prepare to up-list to a senior stock exchange. The stock trades on the Over-the-Counter market.

"Management has been focused on this effort for several months and expect to achieve full expense reduction by first quarter 2024, and be very close to break even toward the second quarter through the end of 2024," Guerrilla said in the separate comment.

Amended loan

Guerrilla said in July it is “actively engaged in discussions with existing investors for a multimillion-dollar investment” that it projects completing “in the next few weeks.”

Guerrilla said in the regulatory filing that it entered Tuesday into an amended and restated loan agreement with Salem Investment Partners V, Limited Partnership to have access to up to an additional $4 million.

On Wednesday, the company acquired $1.75 million of that loan facility.

The latest loan amount has an interest rate of 14% with payment of interest deferred until the April 30 maturity date.

As part of the transaction, Guerrilla paid Salem a closing fee of $52,500 and has agreed to issue 660,000 shares of common stock to Salem as partial consideration.

The 660,000 shares commitment represent about 9.75% of its 6.83 million outstanding shares listed by MSNMoney.com as of Friday.

On Aug. 17, the company said it acquired an additional $1.5 million from Salem Investment Partners V LP at an annual interest rate of 14% with payment of interest deferred until the August 2027 maturity date.

As part of the additional loan funds, Guerrilla agreed to issue 400,000 shares of its common stock to Salem “as partial consideration for the additional advance.”

The company said in July that the proposed additional investment “will satisfy its short-term capital requirements and allow it to explore other options concurrently with its up-listing plans.”

SATCOM order

According to ABIResearch.com, satellite communications service providers offer internet access to historically unserved and underserved regions, such as rural areas and developing countries, via satellite constellations in space.

"These satellite internet services are also crucial for a number of government and enterprise applications, such as defense/military, maritime, aviation, hospitals, schools and more," according to ABIResearch.

Among the major companies in the sector are: Viasat; Amazon (Kuiper System); SpaceX (Starlink); OneWeb; Eutelsat; Inmarsat; and Iridium Communications.

Guerrilla said the initial purchase order is for $360,000, with $280,000 worth of chips requested for delivery by the end of the year.

Based on current projections, the company estimates 2024 sales to the SATCOM industry to exceed $1 million in gross revenue.

Guerrilla said it has secured multiple design wins bringing the potential of 5G connectivity to enabled cellphones and equipment anywhere on the globe.

It estimates the market opportunity for its chipset to be in excess of $560 million. Each satellite is estimated to include $20,000 to $40,000 worth of the company’s chips.

Guerrilla said second-half sales are projected to exceed the $7 million in gross revenue reported in the first half of fiscal 2023

“Guerrilla RF continues to gain traction in applications that demand high-performance wireless communications.” Pratt said in a statement.

Financial performance

Guerrilla reported Aug. 15 a higher year-over-year quarterly loss at $3.8 million for the second quarter.

By comparison, it had a $4 million loss in the first quarter and a $2.7 million loss a year ago.

The company reported a 22.4% jump in total revenues to $3.7 million, compared with a 16.4% decline in the first quarter to $3.2 million.

However, operating expenses rose 27.2% to $5.6 million after being up 33.1% in the first quarter to $5.4 million.

The company projected on Aug. 15 that third-quarter revenue would be in the $3 million to $3.5 million range.