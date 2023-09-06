HanesBrands Inc. said Wednesday it has reached a multiyear extension of its apparel partnership with Florida State University that continues to give the manufacturer exclusive rights to fanwear in the mass retail channel.

The extension also features what the groups called "collaborative retail activations marking key rivalries and events."

The partnership features HanesBrands' top brands of Champion and Hanes, as well as Alternative Apparel and ComfortWash.

The collections for the Seminoles will include men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

Florida State joins Michigan, Minnesota, Clemson, Auburn, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M among other universities with exclusive HanesBrands mass retail partnerships.