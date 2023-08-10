HanesBrands Inc. managed to reduce its overall earnings loss during the second quarter as it struggles with significant financial and operational turbulence.

The basic apparel manufacturer reported a 1-cent loss in adjusted earnings, compared with an average projection of a 2-cent loss by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

However, expectations of continuing lower U.S. and Chinese sales, particular with its Champion brand, led the manufacturer Thursday to lower key segments of its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

In January, Hanesbrands forecasted fiscal 2023 in a net sales range of $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with fiscal 2022 sales of $6.23 billion.

On Thursday, Hanesbrands lowered the net sales range to $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion, down about 6% from fiscal 2022.

Operating profit from continuing operations was projected in January at a range of $446 million to $496 million, while adjusted earnings are in a range of 14 to 25 cents.

On Thursday, operating profit from continuing operations was lowered to a range of $376 million to $426 million, while adjusted earnings are in the range of 16 cents to 30 cents.

Investors responded to the lowered fiscal 2023 guidance by sending the share price down by as much as 8% in pre-trading Thursday.

That trading tends to foreshadow early trends in regular trading after the market opens.

Core details

HanesBrands reported a $22.5 million loss for the second quarter, compared with $92.1 million in net income a year ago.

The biggest factor was HanesBrands having $74.6 million in interest expenses, compared with $33.7 million a year ago.

Net sales were down 4.9% to $1.44 billion.

There was an earnings loss of 6 cents, compared with 26 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 1 cent when excluding 5 cents' worth of Full Potential transformation expenses.

“We reported second-quarter results in line with our outlook," chief executive Stephen Bratspies said.

"We also delivered sequential gross margin improvement, further reduced inventory, generated positive operating cash flow, and began paying down debt earlier than expected."

HanesBrands projects paying down more than $400 million in debt in fiscal 2023.

Bratspies said HanesBrands continues to be challenged by "the difficult apparel market, particularly in Australia and the U.S. activewear category, which caused us to adjust our second-half outlook.”

Second-quarter innerwear sales were up 2.9% to $705.8 million. Activewear sales declined 19% to $267.5 million. International sales were off 3.9% to $407.7 million. The other category decreased 20.8% to $57.9 million.

Champion sales were down 25% in the U.S., but international sales limited the overall sales decline to just 1%.

Bratspies said HanesBrands has responded by opening at least seven Champion pop-up retail outlets to sell off excess inventory.

Nicole Ducouer, HanesBrands corporate communications director, said Thursday the separate retail store at Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem is not one of the pop-up stores.

Bratpsies said HanesBrands plans to keep the pop-up stores open through at least the end of the year and is considering opening more.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the earnings report by maintaining his 12-month share-price target of $6.

However, he lowered his fiscal 2023 earnings estimate by 5 cents to 30 cents. He maintained a 75-cent earnings estimate for fiscal 2024.

"Once a bright spot for HanesBrands, the company's Champion brand continued its decline as management noted a challenging activewear environment," Warring said.

"We remain neutral on shares and believe HanesBrands still looks expensive even as share prices have fallen under $5, due to the company's elevated inventory, large debt burden and underperformance of peers."

Investor pressures

HanesBrands has been struggling in recent months with a significant decline in demand for its products.

Its share price has slumped in response. The 52-week share price range is $3.85 to $11.75, with the share price closing Wednesday at $5.33.

“Looking at our Full Potential strategy, we’re progressing on or ahead of plan in several areas, while other areas are not delivering results in the timeline we anticipated," Bratspies said, citing U.S. Champion sales as an example of the latter.

“We’re taking a number of actions, including additional cost saving initiatives, to improve performance, as well as actively looking across the business at additional options to enhance shareholder value.”

Bratspies said during the analyst call that the company would not provide comment about demands for major operational changes from shareholder and activist investor Barington Capital Group.

HanesBrands disclosed the Barington initiative Tuesday following recent media reports, including by the Wall Street Journal, that the shareholder group was pushing the manufacturer’s management to take step to reverse a major share price decline this year.

As typical with an activist investor, Barington pulled no punches in its description of HanesBrands’ current operational status, citing its view that Bratspies and the board have been ineffective.

It called for hiring a new chief executive and a major board membership shakeup.

HanesBrands announced July 12 the promotion of Scott Lewis to chief financial officer, effective immediately, while retaining his chief accounting officer role.

In February, HanesBrands announced the pending retirement of one board member and the appointment of a new member through its 2024 shareholder meeting.