State health regulators have given conditional approval of the certificate-of-need application for a new long-term care facility in Kernersville.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted last week its findings on the request from Harmony of Kernersville.

The facility would feature 90 adult-care beds, including a 36-bed special-care unit, and represent a $25.3 million capital investment. The facility is projected to open by Jan. 1, 2028.

The applicants were Kernersville IL-AL LLC and Kernersville Operations LLC.

Those groups are affiliated with the same company that operates Harmony at Brookberry Farm in western Winston-Salem.

The proposed Kernersville facility would gain the 90 adult-care beds from the Ivy at Clemmons facility.

As a result of the bed transfer, residents at Ivy at Clemmons will be transferred to similar local facilities, and that facility to be closed.

The Kernersville facility is meant to help resolve a shortage of adult long-term care beds in Kernersville, particularly serving Alzheimer’s patients.

The posting did not list a potential address for the Kernersville facility, but mentioned a planned community within the Weldon Village subdivision on 385 acres off N.C. 66 on the southern edge of Kernersville.

Land is projected to be acquired by April 1, 2025.

Harmony at Brookberry Farm opened in 2021 as a $46 million independent- and assisted-living center on a 9.91-acre site off Meadowlark Road.

In December 2017, state health regulators approved a certificate-of-need (CON) application for The Crossings at Winston-Salem, the original name of the project.

The petitioners’ proposal called for acquiring the license for 73 assisted and 38 memory-care beds, which previously were located at a now-closed assisted-living center in east Winston-Salem.

Harmony at Brookberry Farm currently features 79 independent living units, 73 assisted living units and 38 memory care units.

The Harmony properties are affiliated with Smith/Packett of Roanoke, Va., which has built or acquired at least 27 adult-care centers in North Carolina.

In March 2020, Smith/Packett opened Harmony at Greensboro, a $38 million senior living community situated on 6.5 acres at Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.

The 193,673-square-foot facility offers 95 independent living units, 48 assisted living units and 34 memory care beds.