Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has expanded its relationship with UNC Health by changing its branding to UNC Health Appalachian.

The Boone-based system said the move "reflects our efforts to align with UNC Health’s rebranding strategy."

The new logo is scheduled to debut in October, but the system said it will take some time for the new brand to be updated in all places, such as signage.

UNC Health Appalachian comprises three hospitals, 15 medical practices, a cancer center, a heart and vascular center, a rehabilitation center and a healthcare foundation.

“We will remain a locally-owned healthcare authority with local governance and decision making through our board of directors who live and work in this community,“ said Chuck Mantooth, the system's chief executive.

UNC Health has 15 hospitals, 19 hospital campuses and more than 900 clinics, along with the clinical patient care programs of the UNC School of Medicine.