Atrium Health Enterprise, which includes Wake Forest Baptist Health in its portfolio, has been assigned an “AA” rating by Fitch Ratings on debt issued by the N.C. Medical Care Commission and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority.

The rating covers $2.9 billion in fixed-rate and other bonds, variable rate-demand bonds and floating rate notes.

Fitch also issued an “AA” default rating for Atrium Health Enterprise and an overall “Stable” rating.

In most instances, an “AA” rating is considered just slightly lower than the topline “AAA” rating, with both symbolizing the capacity to meet financial commitments on the debt.

Fitch said the rating reflects Atrium’s “very strong financial profile in the context of a sound operating profile, market position in a favorable core service area, and good balance sheet metrics.”

Fitch cited the Dec. 2 combining of Atrium and Advocate Aurora of Milwaukee in Advocate Health into the nation’s fifth-largest health-care system, and benefiting from the primary teaching affiliate of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Fitch said that in Atrium’s markets in the Southeast, it has “decided leads for inpatient admissions and outpatient surgeries in Charlotte, Macon, Ga., through its Navicent affiliate and Rome, Ga., through its Floyd affiliate.

“In Winston-Salem, Atrium holds a market lead, but less decidedly over Novant Health.”

In May, S&P Global Ratings raised its rating from “AA-” to “AA” on debt issued by the N.C. Medical Care Commission for Baptist’s Obligated Group. S&P also raised by the same levels Atrium Health’s rating through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority.

In both instances, S&P said the outlook remains “stable.”

The rating covers six sets of bonds issued by Wake Forest Baptist’s Obligated Group. The report was posted May 22.

For Baptist, it is the first rating upgrade since December 2020 when it was raised from “A” to “AA-.”

In the May 22 posting, S&P credit analyst Patrick Zagar cited the rating upgrade “reflects our view of the credit strength of the consolidated Advocate Health: an extremely broad and diverse service area spanning several noncontiguous states, a robust and diverse medical staff with numerous academic relationships, including full integration with Winston-Salem based Wake Forest Baptist.”

When referring to the stable outlook, Zagar said it “reflects our view that Advocate Health’s increased geographic diversity and scale, coupled with healthy balance sheet measures, lend stability to the rating during periods of operating stress and early integration efforts.

“The outlook is further reflective of our view that the system likely returns to positive operations in fiscal 2023 with its combined strength, along with management’s disciplined approach to integration and achieving synergies, positioning it well to address secular sector profitability pressures.”