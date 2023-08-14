Atrium Health has gained conditional state regulatory approval for a $74.5 million cost overrun for its planned community hospital in the Lake Norman area. The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted its decision Monday.

Atrium, the parent of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, is building a 170,000 square-foot facility located in Cornelius that is projected to open to patients in July 2025 with a workforce of 280.

Atrium gained state health regulators’ approval for the Lake Norman hospital in May 2021.

At that time, the hospital represented a $153.9 million and 160,000-square-foot investment that would open in early 2024.

Atrium said the cost overrun "is necessary due to increased costs, primarily related to construction and site preparation, since the issuance of the original certificate of need. The applicant proposes no material change in scope from the originally approved project in this application."

It will feature 30 acute-care beds, two operating rooms, maternity suites and services, an intensive care unit with four beds and a cesarean-section operating room.