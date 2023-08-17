More than 7,500 North Carolina patients and family members were sued over medical debt over the past five years, and Atrium Health represented about 42% of the lawsuits, a new Duke University study has found.

According to the study, 5,922 medical-debt lawsuits were filed between January 2017 and June 2022 involving N.C. hospitals. Nonprofit hospitals were responsible for 90.6% of those lawsuits.

Atrium was determined to have filed 2,487 of those lawsuits.

The study, presented Wednesday, was commissioned by state Treasurer Dale Folwell as part of his latest push against the state’s not-for-profit healthcare systems. The authors are Barak Richman and Sara Sternberg Greene, professors at Duke’s School of Law, along with Folwell’s staff.

Folwell, a two-term state treasurer, is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.

Atrium said in a statement Wednesday that “as a current practice, Atrium Health does not file any lawsuits against patients, nor do we execute on any liens or foreclose on property that were filed previously.”

Atrium declined to say when it ended the practice.

Several of the lawsuits cited in an accompanying report involved hospitals suing elderly patients and family members.

“This is tantamount to elder abuse,” Folwell said.

“Hospitals are supposed to care for patients — not overcharge them, sue them and take their homes.

“These hospitals are destroying the upward mobility of whole families, hurting cancer patients’ recovery, and creating intergenerational poverty,” Folwell said. “They must be stopped.”

$57.3 million

The vast majority of the lawsuits — at 96.5% — were filed by five systems, Atrium, Caromont Health, Community Health Systems, Mission Health and Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The lawsuits typically were brought in small claims court and state District and Superior courts. The report found there were 3,449 judgments for hospitals totaling $57.3 million, or an average of $16,623 per judgment.

“Hospitals took advantage of North Carolina’s allowance of 8% annual interest on judgments, including by refiling actions to sustain judgments issued 10 years earlier,” according to the report.

“These interest charges and other additional fees totaled an estimated $20.3 million, or 35.4% of the judgments awarded.

“There is also evidence that patients had little say in these judicial proceedings, as 59.8% of all judgments in state district courts were default judgments ... which disproportionately impacted black defendants.”

Novant Health Inc., which was not cited in the report, said in a statement that “like most hospitals in North Carolina, Novant Health does not take legal or judicial action against a patient for non-payment.”

Cone Health, also not cited in the report, said in a statement that “unlike the small number of hospitals named in the report, Cone Health ended a decade ago the practice of suing patients or their families to collect past-due medical bills.”

“We offer numerous payment plans and a generous charity care policy for those who need it while working fairly with patients and their insurers to get paid for our services.”

Yearslong battle

Folwell has been engaged in a multiyear tug-of-war over the financial health and economic contributions of the state’s nine largest healthcare systems, particularly Atrium Health in Charlotte, but including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant in the Triad.

Folwell has said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

The report authors said some of the medical debt targeted by these lawsuits “were reportedly consequences of failures in charity care, from ‘surprise bills,’ and from care encounters in which patients unknowingly or unavoidably received care from out-of-network providers.”

“Defendants increased their mortgages, canceled their retirement and reported losing their primary source of equity and upward mobility.”

The authors said patients described how the financial stress from hospital lawsuits “negatively impacted their physical health and deterred them from seeking future medical care.”

“Multiple defendants were also afraid to seek future health care because they dreaded being the subject of another lawsuit or lien against their house.”

In the report’s conclusion, the authors said that because “too many hospitals have failed to honor their charitable mission ... they did not justify a nonprofit hospital’s tax exemptions.”

Atrium examples

As has been the case in the series of healthcare system reports sponsored by Folwell, Atrium drew the main focus in the Duke report.

Atrium was cited multiple times in an accompanying attachment where unidentified patients described their hospital bills and being subject to a lawsuit.

The report did not specify which Atrium-affiliated hospitals treated the patients who were later sued, although in some cases “the hospital that originally billed them later merged with Atrium Health.”

One example of a billing suit cited in the report was of an elderly couple who faced a total judgment of $192,384, of which $100,672 was interest, following the husband being treated at Atrium for a heart attack in 2009.

The report said Atrium filed to extend the judgment against the couple for an additional 10 years for a total of 20 years.

“These (patient) interviews confirm past research showing that medical debt harms patients’ financial and physical health,” according to the report.

The authors said Atrium “has already attracted media coverage for using the state of South Carolina to garnish patients’ tax returns, and its leadership has shown little inclination to stop suing its patients after local media exposed the practice.”

For example, Atrium and UNC Health have been the subjects of two Kaiser Family Foundation Health News reports for encouraging and recommending that patients sign up for often high-interest credit cards to pay their medical bills.

According to the reports, as many as half of Atrium patients enrolled in an AccessOne loan were in one of the company’s highest-interest plans, according to 2021 billing records analyzed by KHN.

“Millions of people are paying interest on these plans, on top of what they owe for medical or dental care, an investigation by KHN and NPR shows.” according to the November KHN report.

“Even with lower rates than a traditional credit card, the interest can add hundreds, even thousands of dollars to medical bills and ratchet up financial strains when patients are most vulnerable.”

Atrium response

Atrium said in Wednesday’s statement that it “doesn’t turn away anyone needing medical care, regardless of their ability or inability to pay for their care.”

Atrium provided a brief explanation of its patient payment procedures.

“We recognize that each patient’s financial situation can change quickly or over time.

“When patients accumulate bills and need help, and we are provided with the proper information, we can help them select plans or programs that could help them resolve — and eliminate — their debt,” Atrium said. “In fact, an average of 275 patients each day never receive a bill for the care they received, totaling over $437 million each year.

Atrium said its financial assistance can include full or partial forgiveness of balances, discounts or establishing an interest-free payment plan that works for the patient.”

N.C. Healthcare response

The N.C. Healthcare Association did not respond specifically to the Duke report in a statement, but rather cited primarily patient billing policies and procedures.

“All of North Carolina’s hospitals have generous and transparent financial assistance policies and actively work with patients to discuss and address their financial constraints,” the NCHA said. “They offer discounts and robust charity care policies.

“North Carolinians may be eligible for financial assistance if they do not have insurance, are under-insured, or if it would be a financial hardship to pay full out-of-pocket expenses for medically necessary care.”

The NHCA said part of the medical debt issue is that many patients have insurance plans that significantly contribute to medical debt.”

“High-deductible plans, narrow networks and restrictive policies that prevent timely care compound this problem.

“Some patient debt can also be incurred when patients who would otherwise qualify for financial assistance decline to apply, or do not go all the way through to complete the process of qualifying for assistance.”

NCHA cited that “numerous studies have shown that residents of states that did not expand Medicaid are more likely to have significant medical debt.”

The Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly passed a Medicaid expansion bill in March, but its implementation is contingent on funding contained in the 2023-24 state budget bill.

De-weaponization act

The report was released as Folwell is making another push late in the 2023 legislative session for a bipartisan Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act” that addresses patient medical debt.

According to SB31 and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Folwell also claims healthcare systems and hospitals rely on purposefully opaque medical bills,

The Senate voted 48-0 on May 1 to pass SB321. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is leading primary sponsor.

However, House Republican leadership has not placed the bill into a committee for consideration. There was intense debate on a similar bill that was heard in just one House committee in 2022.

“Medical debt is the No. 1 reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy,” Krawiec said. “More Americans fear medical debt than serious illness.

“The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies.”

Tucked into SB321 is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes SB321, saying “it would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow.”

The Duke authors said in their conclusion that “current law offers few protections against medical debt, and patients have been unsuccessful in appealing for recourse to North Carolina’s court system.”

“It is time for policymakers to strengthen North Carolina’s consumer protections against medical debt.”