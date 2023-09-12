State health regulators have set a public hearing for Oct. 16 on Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's request to move forward on an ambulatory surgical center off its main campus.

The hospital system owns the site near Kerensky Street in the Ardmore neighborhood, which had housed a post office.

A certificate-of-need application has been filed with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to approve $34.7 million in projected cost overruns that would nearly double the initial $38.7 million capital investment plan.

Baptist said the “primary cause of the ($34.9 million) cost overrun is because of the long project development lead time” since the original 2010 application was approved.

Construction of a new building would include eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and related clinical space. If approved, Atrium Health said the project would be completed in July 2025.

The public hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. 5th St. in downtown Winston Salem. Written comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 by email at DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov.